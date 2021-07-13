Cancel
Chemistry

Large-area synthesis of nanoscopic catalyst-decorated conductive MOF film using microfluidic-based solution shearing

By Jin-Oh Kim, Won-Tae Koo, Hanul Kim, Chungseong Park, Taehoon Lee, Calvin Andreas Hutomo, Siyoung Q. Choi, Dong Soo Kim, Il-Doo Kim, Steve Park
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConductive metal-organic framework (C-MOF) thin-films have a wide variety of potential applications in the field of electronics, sensors, and energy devices. The immobilization of various functional species within the pores of C-MOFs can further improve the performance and extend the potential applications of C-MOFs thin films. However, developing facile and scalable synthesis of high quality ultra-thin C-MOFs while simultaneously immobilizing functional species within the MOF pores remains challenging. Here, we develop microfluidic channel-embedded solution-shearing (MiCS) for ultra-fast (≤5 mm/s) and large-area synthesis of high quality nanocatalyst-embedded C-MOF thin films with thickness controllability down to tens of nanometers. The MiCS method synthesizes nanoscopic catalyst-embedded C-MOF particles within the microfluidic channels, and simultaneously grows catalyst-embedded C-MOF thin-film uniformly over a large area using solution shearing. The thin film displays high nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sensing properties at room temperature in air amongst two-dimensional materials, owing to the high surface area and porosity of the ultra-thin C-MOFs, and the catalytic activity of the nanoscopic catalysts embedded in the C-MOFs. Therefore, our method, i.e. MiCS, can provide an efficient way to fabricate highly active and conductive porous materials for various applications.

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Antimicrobial and cytotoxic activity of green synthesis silver nanoparticles targeting skin and soft tissue infectious agents

Combining traditional medicine with nanotechnology therefore opens the door to innovative strategies for treating skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) and also contributes to the fight against the rise of antimicrobial resistance. Acanthospermum australe (Loefl.) Kuntze is a medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples in northeastern Argentina to treat SSTIs. Spherical and stable silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) of 14 ± 2 nm were synthesized from the aqueous extract of A. australe and silver nitrate. The antimicrobial activity against main species causing SSTIs and cytotoxicity on peripheral blood mononuclear cells of AgNP solution and its synthesis components were evaluated. Compared to its synthesis components, AgNP solution showed greater antimicrobial activity and lower cytotoxicity. The antimicrobial activity of AgNPs was due to the silver and not to the metabolites of the aqueous extract present on the surface of the nanoparticles. The plant extract played an important role in the formation of stable AgNPs and acted as a modulator of cytotoxic and immune responses.
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Multiple fermion scattering in the weakly coupled spin-chain compound YbAlO

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23585-z, published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in ref. 20, which was incorrectly given with the wrong title as: “Agrapidis, C. E., van den Brink, J. & Nishimoto, S. Ground state and low-energy excitations of the Kitaev-Heisenberg two-leg ladder. Phys. Rev. B 99, 224423 (2019)”. The correct form of ref. 20 is: “Agrapidis, C. E., van den Brink, J. & Nishimoto, S. Field-induced incommensurate ordering in Heisenberg chains coupled by Ising interaction: model for ytterbium aluminum perovskite YbAlO3. Phys. Rev. B 99, 224423 (2019)”.
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
ChemistryNature.com

Highly thermally conductive carbon nanotubes pillared exfoliated graphite/polyimide composites

In this work, carbon nanotubes pillared grew on exfoliated graphite by the microwave-assisted method is utilized as thermally conductive fillers (CPEG) in polyimide (PI) to fabricate CPEG/PI thermally conductive composites with the combining ways of “in-situ polymerization, electrospinning, lay-up, and hot-pressing”. The prepared CPEG/PI composites realized the maximum thermal conductivity (λ, 1.92 W m−1 K−1) at low CPEG amount (10 wt%), much higher than that of pure PI (0.28 W m−1 K−1). The λ of CPEG/PI composites show almost no change after 1000 cycles of heating and cooling at the temperature of 25−100 °C. The finite element analysis simulates the nano-/microscale heat transfer in CPEG/PI composites to reveal the internal reason of the λ enhancement. The improved thermal conductivity model and empirical equation could better reflect the actual λ change trend of CPEG/PI composites. The actual application test shows the CPEG/PI composites could significantly reduce the operating temperature of the CPU in mobile phone.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
ScienceNature.com

Quasi-phase-matching-division multiplexing holography in a three-dimensional nonlinear photonic crystal

Nonlinear holography has recently emerged as a novel tool to reconstruct the encoded information at a new wavelength, which has important applications in optical display and optical encryption. However, this scheme still struggles with low conversion efficiency and ineffective multiplexing. In this work, we demonstrate a quasi-phase-matching (QPM) -division multiplexing holography in a three-dimensional (3D) nonlinear photonic crystal (NPC). 3D NPC works as a nonlinear hologram, in which multiple images are distributed into different Ewald spheres in reciprocal space. The reciprocal vectors locating in a given Ewald sphere are capable of fulfilling the complete QPM conditions for the high-efficiency reconstruction of the target image at the second-harmonic (SH) wave. One can easily switch the reconstructed SH images by changing the QPM condition. The multiplexing capacity is scalable with the period number of 3D NPC. Our work provides a promising strategy to achieve highly efficient nonlinear multiplexing holography for high-security and high-density storage of optical information.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and analysis of photo-acoustic emission in Direct Laser Interference Patterning

Functional laser texturing by means of Direct Laser Interference Patterning is one of the most efficient approaches to fabricate well-defined micro textures which mimic natural surfaces, such as the lotus effect for self-cleaning properties or shark skin for reduced friction. While numerous technical and theoretical improvements have been demonstrated, strategies for process monitoring are yet to be implemented in DLIP, for instance aiming to treat complex and non-plane surfaces. Over the last 35 years, it has been shown that the sound pressure generated by a laser beam hitting a surface and producing ablation can be detected and analysed using simple and commercially available transducers and microphones. This work describes the detection and analysis of photo-acoustic signals acquired from airborne acoustic emission during DLIP as a direct result of the laser–material interaction. The study includes the characterization of the acoustic emission during the fabrication of line-like micro textures with different spatial periods and depths, the interpretation the spectral signatures deriving from single spot and interference ablation, as well as a detailed investigation of the vertical extent of the interference effect based on the ablated area and its variation with the interference period. The results show the possibility to develop an autofocusing system using only the signals from the acoustic emission for 3D processing, as well as the possibility to predict deviations in the DLIP processing parameters.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceNature.com

Front-induced transitions control THz waves

Relativistically moving dielectric perturbations can be used to manipulate light in new and exciting ways beyond the capabilities of traditional nonlinear optics. Adiabatic interaction with the moving front modulates the wave simultaneously in both space and time, and manifests a front-induced transition in both wave vector and frequency yielding exotic effects including non-reciprocity and time-reversal. Here we introduce a technique called SLIPSTREAM, Spacetime Light-Induced Photonic STRucturEs for Advanced Manipulation, based on the creation of relativistic fronts in a semiconductor-filled planar waveguide by photoexcitation of mobile charge carriers. In this work, we demonstrate the capabilities of SLIPSTREAM for the manipulation of terahertz (THz) light pulses through relativistic front-induced transitions. In the sub-luminal front velocity regime, we generate temporally stretched THz waveforms, with a quasi-static field lasting for several picoseconds tunable with the front interaction distance. In the super-luminal regime, the carrier front outpaces the THz pulse and a time-reversal operation is performed via a front-induced intra-band transition. We anticipate our platform will be a versatile tool for future applications in the THz spectral band requiring direct and advanced control of light at the sub-cycle level.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ChemistryNature.com

The active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for water gas shift and CO hydrogenation reactions

Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts are used as the industrial catalysts for water gas shift (WGS) and CO hydrogenation to methanol reactions. Herein, via a comprehensive experimental and theoretical calculation study of a series of ZnO/Cu nanocrystals inverse catalysts with well-defined Cu structures, we report that the ZnO–Cu catalysts undergo Cu structure-dependent and reaction-sensitive in situ restructuring during WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions under typical reaction conditions, forming the active sites of CuCu(100)-hydroxylated ZnO ensemble and CuCu(611)Zn alloy, respectively. These results provide insights into the active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for the WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions and reveal the Cu structural effects, and offer the feasible guideline for optimizing the structures of Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts.
WildlifeNature.com

DNA fingerprinting, fixation-index (Fst), and admixture mapping of selected Bambara groundnut (Vigna subterranea [L.] Verdc.) accessions using ISSR markers system

As a new crop in Malaysia, forty-four Bambara groundnut (Vigna subterranea L. verdc.) genotypes were sampled from eleven distinct populations of different origins to explore the genetic structure, genetic inconsistency, and fixation index. The Bambara groundnut, an African underutilized legume, has the capacity to boost food and nutrition security while simultaneously addressing environmental sustainability, food availability, and economic inequalities. A set of 32 ISSRs were screened out of 96 primers based on very sharp, clear, and reproducible bands which detected a total of 510 loci with an average of 97.64% polymorphism. The average calculated value of PIC = 0.243, RP = 5.30, H = 0.285, and MI = 0.675 representing the efficiency of primer set for genetic differentiation among the genotypes. The ISSR primers revealed the number of alleles (Na = 1.97), the effective number of alleles (Ne = 1.38), Nei's genetic diversity (h = 0.248), and a moderate level of gene flow (Nm = 2.26) across the genotypes studied. The estimated Shannon’s information index (I = 0.395) indicates a high level of genetic variation exists among the accessions. Based on Nei’s genetic dissimilarity a UPMGA phylogenetic tree was constructed and grouped the entire genotypes into 3 major clusters and 6 subclusters. PCA analysis revealed that first principal component extracted maximum variation (PC1 = 13.92%) than second principal component (PC2 = 12.59%). Bayesian model-based STRUCTURE analysis assembled the genotypes into 3 (best ΔK = 3) genetic groups. The fixation-index (Fst) analysis narrated a very great genetic diversity (Fst = 0.19 to 0.40) exists within the accessions of these 3 clusters. This investigation specifies the effectiveness of the ISSR primers system for the molecular portrayal of V. subterranea genotypes that could be used for genetic diversity valuation, detection, and tagging of potential genotypes with quick, precise, and authentic measures for this crop improvement through effective breeding schemes.
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.
ChemistryScience Now

Catalyst versatility

Asymmetric catalysis relies on subtle interactions that bias a reaction toward one product at the expense of its mirror image. Strassfeld et al. studied the particular influences at play in a squaramide-catalyzed ring opening of oxetanes (C–C–C–O cycles). They found that two different mechanisms were operating simultaneously, respectively co-catalyzed by Lewis and Brønsted acids. The optimal catalyst induced high selectivity in both of them, attributable through modeling to favorable cation-pi and hydrogen-bonding interactions. Results such as these can shed light more generally on the nature of privileged catalyst motifs that prove selective in multiple distinct reaction scenarios.
ScienceNature.com

Experimental investigation into the effects of composition and microstructure on the tensile properties and failure characteristics of different gypsum rocks

The present work investigated the differences in the composition and internal microstructure of four types gypsum rock—fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, alabaster, and ordinary gypsum by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscope and Brazilian split test, and analyzed its effects on the tensile strength and fracture characteristics of gypsum rock. For alabaster, fiber gypsum, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum, CaSO4·2H2O is the main component with 72.78%, 72.72%, 72.57%, and 71.51% content, and tensile strength of 1.79, 2.22, 3.22, and 4.35 MPa, respectively. In addition, the fracture line is arc-shaped, vertical, and zigzag for fiber gypsum, ordinary and transparent gypsums, and alabaster, respectively. On the microscopic level, fiber gypsum has an evident striated structure while the gradual increased pore development for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum. Gypsum rock has an obvious layered crystal structure with the increase of CaSO4·2H2O, contributing to the phenomenon with a larger grain size and lower tensile strength. In addition, the number of particles for alabaster, transparent gypsum, and ordinary gypsum increased in turn, while their particle size decreased uniformly, indicating that the lower CaSO4·2H2O content, the more sufficient energy accumulation and release. This paper can provide a theoretical basis for the analysis of the mechanical properties of rocks with different mineral composition and contribute to the design for different ore grades mining.

