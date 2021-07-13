Cancel
The role of coherent epitaxy in forming a two-dimensional electron gas at LaInGaO/BaSnO interfaces

By Young Mo Kim, Youjung Kim, Kookrin Char
Cover picture for the articleSome oxide interfaces are known to exhibit unique properties such as a 2D electron gas, controlled by epitaxial strain and coherency between the two layers. Here, we study variation in the 2D electron density in the polar LaIn1-xGaxO3/Ba0.997La0.003SnO3 interface with changing x and LaIn1-xGaxO3 layer thickness. We find that the 2D electron density decreases as the gallium alloying ratio increases and the interface conductance eventually disappears, which shows that an interface with polar discontinuity is not a sufficient condition for 2D electron gas formation. The interface conductance reaches its maximum value when the LaIn1-xGaxO3 layer thickness is approximately 20 Å, beyond which conductance decreased to a constant value. Atomistic imaging reveals that dislocations start to form as the gallium ratio increases, forming away from the interface and then moving closer with increasing gallium alloying. The dislocations eventually destroy coherency in the case of LaGaO3 and suppress the formation of a 2D electron gas.

PhysicsNature.com

Vacuum ultraviolet coherent undulator radiation from attosecond electron bunches

Attosecond duration relativistic electron bunches travelling through an undulator can generate brilliant coherent radiation in the visible to vacuum ultraviolet spectral range. We present comprehensive numerical simulations to study the properties of coherent emission for a wide range of electron energies and bunch durations, including space-charge effects. These demonstrate that electron bunches with r.m.s. duration of 50 as, nominal charge of 0.1 pC and energy range of 100–250 MeV produce \(10^9\) coherent photons per pulse in the 100–600 nm wavelength range. We show that this can be enhanced substantially by self-compressing negatively chirped 100 pC bunches in the undulator to produce \(10^{14}\) coherent photons with pulse duration of 0.5–3 fs.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
PhysicsNature.com

Detecting photoelectrons from spontaneously formed excitons

Excitons, quasiparticles of electrons and holes bound by Coulombic attraction, are created transiently by light and play an important role in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and photosynthesis. They are also predicted to form spontaneously in a small-gap semiconductor or a semimetal, leading to a Bose–Einstein condensate at low temperature, but there has not been any direct evidence of this effect so far. Here we detect the photoemission signal from spontaneously formed excitons in a debated excitonic insulator candidate, Ta2NiSe5. Our symmetry-selective angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy reveals a characteristic excitonic feature above the transition temperature, which provides detailed properties of excitons, such as the anisotropic Bohr radius. The present result provides evidence for so-called preformed excitons and guarantees the excitonic insulator nature of Ta2NiSe5 at low temperature.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
PhysicsNature.com

Metastability relationship between two- and three-dimensional crystal structures: a case study of the Cu-based compounds

Some of the three-dimensional (3D) crystal structures are constructed by stacking two-dimensional (2D) layers. To study whether this geometric concept, i.e., using 2D layers as building blocks for 3D structures, can be applied to computational materials design, we theoretically investigate the dynamical stability of copper-based compounds CuX (a metallic element X) in the B\(_h\) and L1\(_1\) structures constructed from the buckled honeycomb (BHC) structure and in the B2 and L1\(_0\) structures constructed from the buckled square (BSQ) structure. We demonstrate that (i) if CuX in the BHC structure is dynamically stable, those in the B\(_h\) and L1\(_1\) structures are also stable. Using molecular dynamics simulations, we particularly show that CuAu in the B\(_h\) and L1\(_1\) structures withstand temperatures as high as 1000 K. Although the interrelationship of the metastability between the BSQ and the 3D structures (B2 and L1\(_0\)) is not clear, we find that (ii) if CuX in the B2 (L1\(_0\)) structure is dynamically stable, that in the L1\(_0\) (B2) is unstable. This is rationalized by the tetragonal Bain path calculations.
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.
PhysicsAPS physics

Two-dimensional Brownian motion of anisotropic dimers

We study the two-dimensional motion of colloidal dimers by single-particle tracking and compare the experimental observations obtained by bright-field microscopy to theoretical predictions for anisotropic diffusion. The comparison is based on the mean-square displacements in the laboratory and particle frame as well as generalizations of the self-intermediate scattering functions, which provide insights into the rotational dynamics of the dimer. The diffusional anisotropy leads to a measurable translational-rotational coupling that becomes most prominent by aligning the coordinate system with the initial orientation of the particles. In particular, we find a splitting of the time-dependent diffusion coefficients parallel and perpendicular to the long axis of the dimer which decays over the orientational relaxation time. Deviations of the self-intermediate scattering functions from pure exponential relaxation are small but can be resolved experimentally. The theoretical predictions and experimental results agree quantitatively.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ChemistryNature.com

Bandgap control in two-dimensional semiconductors via coherent doping of plasmonic hot electrons

Bandgap control is of central importance for semiconductor technologies. The traditional means of control is to dope the lattice chemically, electrically or optically with charge carriers. Here, we demonstrate a widely tunable bandgap (renormalisation up to 550 meV at room-temperature) in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors by coherently doping the lattice with plasmonic hot electrons. In particular, we integrate tungsten-disulfide (WS2) monolayers into a self-assembled plasmonic crystal, which enables coherent coupling between semiconductor excitons and plasmon resonances. Accompanying this process, the plasmon-induced hot electrons can repeatedly fill the WS2 conduction band, leading to population inversion and a significant reconstruction in band structures and exciton relaxations. Our findings provide an effective measure to engineer optical responses of 2D semiconductors, allowing flexibilities in design and optimisation of photonic and optoelectronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
PhysicsNature.com

Resonating dimer–monomer liquid state in a magnetization plateau of a spin-\(\frac{1}{2}\) kagome-strip Heisenberg chain

Highly frustrated spin systems such as the kagome lattice are a treasure trove of new quantum states with large entanglements. Herein, we study the spin-\(\frac{1}{2}\) Heisenberg model on a kagome-strip chain, which is a one-dimensional kagome lattice, using the density matrix renormalization group method. Calculating the central charge and entanglement spectrum for the kagome-strip chain, we find a gapless spin liquid state with doubly degenerate entanglement spectra in a 1/5 magnetization plateau. We also obtain a gapless low-lying continuum in the dynamic spin structure calculated using the dynamical density matrix renormalization group method. We then propose a resonating dimer–monomer liquid state that meets these features.
GoogleNature.com

High-throughput design of high-performance lightweight high-entropy alloys

Developing affordable and light high-temperature materials alternative to Ni-base superalloys has significantly increased the efforts in designing advanced ferritic superalloys. However, currently developed ferritic superalloys still exhibit low high-temperature strengths, which limits their usage. Here we use a CALPHAD-based high-throughput computational method to design light, strong, and low-cost high-entropy alloys for elevated-temperature applications. Through the high-throughput screening, precipitation-strengthened lightweight high-entropy alloys are discovered from thousands of initial compositions, which exhibit enhanced strengths compared to other counterparts at room and elevated temperatures. The experimental and theoretical understanding of both successful and failed cases in their strengthening mechanisms and order-disorder transitions further improves the accuracy of the thermodynamic database of the discovered alloy system. This study shows that integrating high-throughput screening, multiscale modeling, and experimental validation proves to be efficient and useful in accelerating the discovery of advanced precipitation-strengthened structural materials tuned by the high-entropy alloy concept.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
MathematicsNature.com

Dimensional reduction by geometrical frustration in a cubic antiferromagnet composed of tetrahedral clusters

Dimensionality is a critical factor in determining the properties of solids and is an apparent built-in character of the crystal structure. However, it can be an emergent and tunable property in geometrically frustrated spin systems. Here, we study the spin dynamics of the tetrahedral cluster antiferromagnet, pharmacosiderite, via muon spin resonance and neutron scattering. We find that the spin correlation exhibits a two-dimensional characteristic despite the isotropic connectivity of tetrahedral clusters made of spin 5/2 Fe3+ ions in the three-dimensional cubic crystal, which we ascribe to two-dimensionalisation by geometrical frustration based on spin wave calculations. Moreover, we suggest that even one-dimensionalisation occurs in the decoupled layers, generating low-energy and one-dimensional excitation modes, causing large spin fluctuation in the classical spin system. Pharmacosiderite facilitates studying the emergence of low-dimensionality and manipulating anisotropic responses arising from the dimensionality using an external magnetic field.
ChemistryScience Daily

Silicon with a two-dimensional structure

Silicon, a semi-metal, bonds in its natural form with four other elements and its three-dimensional structure takes the form of a tetrahedron. For a long time, it seemed impossible to achieve the synthesis and characterisation of a two-dimensional equivalent -- geometrically speaking, a square. Now scientists from the field of Inorganic Chemistry at Heidelberg University have succeeded in producing a crystalline complex with such a configuration. PD Dr Lutz Greb from the Institute of Inorganic Chemistry underlines that it has surprising physical and chemical properties and, in the field of molecular chemistry, will open up new approaches to using the second most abundant element in the Earth's crust for catalysis and materials research.
ChemistryNature.com

Pure spin photocurrent in non-centrosymmetric crystals: bulk spin photovoltaic effect

Spin current generators are critical components for spintronics-based information processing. In this work, we theoretically and computationally investigate the bulk spin photovoltaic (BSPV) effect for creating DC spin current under light illumination. The only requirement for BSPV is inversion symmetry breaking, thus it applies to a broad range of materials and can be readily integrated with existing semiconductor technologies. The BSPV effect is a cousin of the bulk photovoltaic (BPV) effect, whereby a DC charge current is generated under light. Thanks to the different selection rules on spin and charge currents, a pure spin current can be realized if the system possesses mirror symmetry or inversion-mirror symmetry. The mechanism of BSPV and the role of the electronic relaxation time \(\tau\) are also elucidated. We apply our theory to several distinct materials, including monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides, anti-ferromagnetic bilayer MnBi2Te4, and the surface of topological crystalline insulator cubic SnTe.
ScienceNature.com

Polarization-insensitive GaN metalenses at visible wavelengths

The growth of wide-bandgap materials on patterned substrates has revolutionized the means with which we can improve the light output power of gallium nitride (GaN) light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Conventional patterned structure inspection usually relies on an expensive vacuum-system-required scanning electron microscope (SEM) or optical microscope (OM) with bulky objectives. On the other hand, ultra-thin metasurfaces have been widely used in widespread applications, especially for converging lenses. In this study, we propose newly developed, highly efficient hexagon-resonated elements (HREs) combined with gingerly selected subwavelength periods of the elements for the construction of polarization-insensitive metalenses of high performance. Also, the well-developed fabrication techniques have been employed to realize the high-aspect-ratio metalenses working at three distinct wavelengths of 405, 532, and 633 nm with respective diffraction-limited focusing efficiencies of 93%, 86%, and 92%. The 1951 United States Air Force (USAF) test chart has been chosen to characterize the imaging capability. All of the images formed by the 405-nm-designed metalens show exceptional clear line features, and the smallest resolvable features are lines with widths of 870 nm. To perform the inspection capacity for patterned substrates, for the proof of concept, a commercially available patterned sapphire substrate (PSS) for the growth of the GaN LEDs has been opted and carefully examined by the high-resolution SEM system. With the appropriately chosen metalenses at the desired wavelength, the summits of structures in the PSS can be clearly observed in the images. The PSS imaging qualities taken by the ultra-thin and light-weight metalenses with a numerical aperture (NA) of 0.3 are comparable to those seen by an objective with the NA of 0.4. This work can pioneer semiconductor manufacturing to choose the polarization-insensitive GaN metalenses to inspect the patterned structures instead of using the SEM or the bulky and heavy conventional objectives.

