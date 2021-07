In May 1992, a goalless European Cup final at Wembley was in the last knockings of extra time when Sampdoria’s sub, Giovanni Invernizzi, was – perhaps slightly harshly – penalised for a foul on Barcelona’s Eusebio Sacristan. Infuriated with the referee, Samp’s No 10, stood nearby, threw the ball away and gesticulated, but the free-kick remained.Hristo Stoichkov rolled it to Jose Mari Bakero, he stopped the ball dead and Ronald Koeman lashed it into the bottom corner of the net.Barcelona won their first European Cup, Sampdoria were beaten.Their No 10, the team’s captain who would otherwise have lifted the...