Computers

Transition between bipolar and abnormal bipolar resistive switching in amorphous oxides with a mobility edge

By Christiane Ader, Andreas Falkenstein, Manfred Martin
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResistive switching is an important phenomenon for future memory devices such as resistance random access memories or neuronal networks. While there are different types of resistive switching, such as filament or interface switching, this work focuses on bulk switching in amorphous, binary oxides. Bulk switching was found experimentally in different oxides, for example in amorphous gallium oxide. The forms of the observed current–voltage curves differ, however, fundamentally. Even within the same material, both abnormal bipolar and normal bipolar resistive switching were found. Here, we use a new drift–diffusion model to theoretically investigate bulk switching in amorphous oxides where the electronic conductivity can be described by Mott’s concept of a mobility edge. We show not only that a strong, non-linear dependence of the electronic conductivity on the oxygen content is necessary for bulk switching but also that changing the geometry of the memristive device causes the transition between abnormal and normal bipolar switching.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Res#Creative Commons#Lrs#Device4#Panda Et Al
