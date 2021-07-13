Cancel
Chemistry

Periodic island-layer-island growth during deposition of ultrastable metallic glasses

By Fan Yang, Chao Wang, Haiyang Bai, Weihua Wang, Yanhui Liu
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fast exploration of low energy configuration by surface atoms is believed to favor the formation of ultrastable metallic glasses, prepared by physical vapor deposition. Here, we find that the rearrangement of surface atoms is collective, rather than being dominated by individual atoms. Specifically, we experimentally observe the growth process of ultrastable metallic glasses at monolayer resolution, which follows a periodic island-layer-island pattern with morphology variation between islands and flat surfaces. The estimated surface diffusion coefficient is orders of magnitude higher than that for bulk diffusion. The fast surface dynamics allow the newly deposited clusters on the flat surface to form local islands with spherical shape, which substantially reduces the surface free energy in each island-layer-island growth cycle. Our findings are helpful for understanding the growth mechanisms of ultrastable metallic glasses and potentially for tailoring their properties.

