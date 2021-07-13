Germanium-lead perovskite light-emitting diodes
Reducing environmental impact is a key challenge for perovskite optoelectronics, as most high-performance devices are based on potentially toxic lead-halide perovskites. For photovoltaic solar cells, tin-lead (Sn–Pb) perovskite materials provide a promising solution for reducing toxicity. However, Sn–Pb perovskites typically exhibit low luminescence efficiencies, and are not ideal for light-emitting applications. Here we demonstrate highly luminescent germanium-lead (Ge–Pb) perovskite films with photoluminescence quantum efficiencies (PLQEs) of up to ~71%, showing a considerable relative improvement of ~34% over similarly prepared Ge-free, Pb-based perovskite films. In our initial demonstration of Ge–Pb perovskite LEDs, we achieve external quantum efficiencies (EQEs) of up to ~13.1% at high brightness (~1900 cd m−2), a step forward for reduced-toxicity perovskite LEDs. Our findings offer a new solution for developing eco-friendly light-emitting technologies based on perovskite semiconductors.www.nature.com
