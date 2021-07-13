Prep roundup: Cloke clocks winning homer for Comets

BLOOMFIELD — Tristan Cloke's two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning put the Cardinal Comets on top for the first time in the postseason.

It would be the only lead they would need on Monday in the Class 2A district tournament opener with Pekin. The Comets rallied past Chase Stansberry and the Pekin Panthers, scoring the final five runs of a 6-4 win, bringing Pekin's season to an end one game into postseason play for the second straight year.

Cardinal, district champions a year ago, are two wins away from a second straight district title. Landon Becker, a key part of Cardinal's run to a district title last year, homered in the third to cut into Pekin's early 4-0 lead while picking up the win on the mound for the Comets (13-9) allowing four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Blake Juhl doubled and drove in two runs in the second inning, the first of two hits for the Panther third baseman. Chase Stansberry helped his own cause on the mound early for Pekin (14-10) with a two-out double to left before scoring on an error in the bottom of the first.

Davis County 4, Central Lee 3 (9)

BLOOMFIELD — Clay Collier scored on a controversial play in the bottom of the night, coming home on a sacrifice fly from third base to extend the Mustangs' season.

Central Lee appeared to have Collier out at third for leaving too early when the fly ball to center was bobbled before being caught. Collier took off when the ball was initially in the center fielder's glove as officials ruled the ball popped out on the transfer rather than being caught after the bobble, which would have meant Collier left third base too early.

Collier, 5-5 in the contest, singled and scored in the seventh, extending the game and the baseball season for Davis County after stealing third base and coming home on a wild pitch. The Mustangs (12-18) stranded the potential winning run at third in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Sigourney 11, Winfield-Mount Union 1

SIGOURNEY — The South Iowa Cedar League champions scored five runs in their first postseason inning, rolling to a first-round win over the Wolves.

Sigourney improved to 18-5 with the win.

Burlington-Notre Dame 7, Moravia 3

SIGOURNEY — Caden Schwenker doubled in a pair of runs in the fourth inning, doubling what was a 3-1 Notre Dame lead in the Class 1A district tournament opener, ending the season for the Mohawks.

Matthew Seals singled, drove in a run and scored once for Moravia. Gage Hanes added an RBI single in the sixth, pulling Moravia (14-16) within 6-3 as the Mohawks loaded the bases before Schwenker struck out Seals to end the threat.

Centerville 5, Saydel 4

CENTERVILLE — Merrick Mathews doubled to left, bringing in Kade Mosley and Kellen Johnson, as the Big Reds clinched a winning season rallying from a 4-1 deficit in the regular-season finale at Pat Daugherty Field.

Brady Kauzlarich and Korey Shondel started the comeback for Centerville (16-14) in the bottom of the fourth. Kauzlarich reached on an error before advancing to third on a single by Shondel. Both Big Red baserunners scored later in the inning.

EBF 12, Mount Pleasant 0

EDDYVILLE — The South Central Conference co-champions closed out the regular season scoring five times in the second inning and six times in the third, putting away a non-conference win at Ron Welsch Field.

Jared McCrea homered and drove in three runs while scoring twice for the Rockets. Devin Jager added three hits, including a double, three RBIs and two runs scored as EBF closed out the regular season with record of 25-6.

Braxton Malloy picked up the five-inning win on the mound, pitching a no-hitter with five walks and seven strikeouts.