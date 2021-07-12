'Clients and agencies need to produce braver work' - Creative Q&A

I started in finance, but after a while, I was drawn towards the creative industry, so I took an evening course in creativity where I met Kenneth Kaadtman (creative director of Mindshare DK at the time) and, I was so lucky that he offered me a placement. After that, I went to SCA 2.0 where I learned more than I could have dreamed of, and then it took off from there. In my last months of school, I met my current ECD Indy Selvarajah. And after having jumped between agencies a bit he suddenly messaged me and my creative partner and offered us a job, which we took without hesitation.