COSUCRA gets €10m boost to grow its leadership in natural ingredients market

Kelpy is disrupting the plant care sector with its 100% natural plant food. The formula is rich in vitamins, minerals, and growth hormones that ensure the plants in your home are nourished and develop stronger roots. Even the packaging of the product is whimsical and aesthetically pleasing, capturing the attention of plant-loving consumers right from the get-go. As the name of the product might suggest, the magic ingredient for the brand’s natural plant food is, in fact, Giant kelp (macrocystis integrifolia) which has been used as an agricultural fertilizer for centuries. Kelpy harvests this ingredient from “the frigid coastal waters of British Columbia.” This location is of particular importance because it is abundant—the kelp there “grows more than two feet a day.” After harvest, Kelpy cold processes the ingredient in order to save nutrients and phytohormones.