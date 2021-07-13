Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

COSUCRA gets €10m boost to grow its leadership in natural ingredients market

By Gill Hyslop contact
Bakery and Snacks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belgian family-owned natural chicory and pea ingredient specialist has received a €10m boost to capitalise on the booming demand for more plant-based, balanced and transparent ingredients. The subordinated loan comes from the Société Régionale d’Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW), which finances development projects of companies located in Wallonia in Belgium;...

www.bakeryandsnacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Sustainable Diet#European Markets#Pesticides#Cosucra#Belgian#Eu#Pisane Pea Protein#Sriw#Eib#Fca#Sofiprot Ol#French#Europeans#Avril Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Ethnic Food Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : Quality Ethnic Foods, Aryzta AG, Natco Foods

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Ethnic Food Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ethnic Food market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Food Grade Glue Market 2028 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Food Grade Glue Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2018 to 2028. The Food Grade Glue Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Food Grade Glue demand, product developments,...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Food Inclusions Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Cargill, ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kerry, Tate & Lyle

The Latest Released Food Inclusions market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Food Inclusions market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Food Inclusions market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cargill, ADM, Barry Callebaut, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, Agrana, Sensient Technologies, Puratos Group, Sensoryeffects, Taura Natural Ingredients, Georgia Nut Company, Inclusion Technologies, Nimbus Foods, IBK Tropic, Trufoodmfg, Foodflo International, Confection By Design.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Oracle Services Market to Get a New Boost | Infosys, Oracle, Capgemini

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Oracle Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oracle Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Energy as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants GE, Siemens, Ørsted

The Latest Released Energy as a Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Energy as a Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Energy as a Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as WGL Energy Services, Engie, Bernhard Energy Solutions, Enel X, Edison Energy, Solarus, Ørsted, Smartwatt, Contemporary Energy Solutions, EDF Renewable Energy, GE, Siemens, Enertika.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods will Complement Growth of the Nutritive Sweeteners Market During 2021-2031

With the increase in urbanization the market for processed food is increasing rapidly due to the rise in per capita expenditure of the population. There is a rapid increase in the working population of developing countries resulting in the busy lifestyle. Hence, consumers are opting for comfort foods at a low cost and longer time span of usability, resulting in the growth of the processed food industry.
GardeningTrendHunter.com

Growth-Boosting Natural Plant Foods

Kelpy is disrupting the plant care sector with its 100% natural plant food. The formula is rich in vitamins, minerals, and growth hormones that ensure the plants in your home are nourished and develop stronger roots. Even the packaging of the product is whimsical and aesthetically pleasing, capturing the attention of plant-loving consumers right from the get-go. As the name of the product might suggest, the magic ingredient for the brand’s natural plant food is, in fact, Giant kelp (macrocystis integrifolia) which has been used as an agricultural fertilizer for centuries. Kelpy harvests this ingredient from “the frigid coastal waters of British Columbia.” This location is of particular importance because it is abundant—the kelp there “grows more than two feet a day.” After harvest, Kelpy cold processes the ingredient in order to save nutrients and phytohormones.
Industryatlantanews.net

Pneumatic Equipment Market Boosted Due To Growing Automation In Various Industries - States Fact.MR

Construction and mining industries are benefitting highly through pneumatic equipment such as energy efficient pneumatic actuators that save nearly 2% compressed air. With applications in almost every sector, pneumatic equipment market is expected to showcase robust growth in the near future. There have also been several innovations in the technology for pneumatic sealing, further aiding the pneumatic equipment market sales.
Marketscryptonews.com

NFT Market Gets A USD 100M Boost As OpenSea Turns Into Unicorn

New York-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea said it raised USD 100m, valuing the company at USD 1.5bn and bringing more capital to fuel NFT adoption. The investment round, that followed a USD 23m Series A round in March, was led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Coatue, along with Michael Ovitz, Kevin Hartz, Dylan Field, Kevin Durant, Ashton Kutcher, and Tobie Lutke, the company said.
IndustryPosted by
TheSpoon

Comet Bio Raises $22M Series C for its Upcycled Ingredients

Comet Bio, which manufactures various ingredients through upcycling, announced today that it has completed its Series C with an initial close of $22 million. The round was led by Open Prairie, the Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), BDC Capital, as well as existing investor Sofinnova Partners. With headquarters in London, Ontario...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Natural Language Generation (NLG) in Asset Management Market To Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | Genpact, IBM, Deloitte

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) in Asset Management Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Biomass Briquette Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2027

The latest published document on Global Biomass Briquette market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Biomass Briquette investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Biomass Briquette M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Westervelt, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod & Bayou Wood Pellets etc.
Sciencenaturalproductsinsider.com

One Big Question: Is a growing commitment to science-backed ingredients the answer to building greater trust across the natural products industry?

Many consumers have an incomplete understanding of the supplement and natural products industries. Companies that make dubious claims without transparent, clinically researched ingredients can make it difficult for brands to experience success. This is why many brands and suppliers are taking the initiative to utilize science-backed ingredients and effectively and transparently communicate their findings to consumers in an effort to establish more trust and experience more success compared to less ethical competitors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy