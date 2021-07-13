Cancel
Winger Harry Anderson joins Bristol Rovers on two-year deal

Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic – Sky Bet Championship – LNER Stadium (PA Archive)

Harry Anderson’s experience of promotion from Sky Bet League Two “will be vital” to Bristol Rovers this season, according to boss Joey Barton.

The 24-year-old winger has signed a two-year deal with the Pirates after leaving Lincoln, who he helped to promotion from the fourth tier in 2018-19.

Since then Anderson has been playing League One football with the Imps, and Barton said: “He’s a talented player who has spent the last season playing regularly in the league above and we’ve done really well to fend off other interest to secure his services.

“Harry has already won promotion out of League Two with Lincoln and his experience of that and what is required will be vital to us in the coming months.”

