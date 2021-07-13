Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes buried in her birthplace Budapest

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – The ashes of Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor’s ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous...

mix929.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zsa Zsa Gabor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budapest#Marriages#Reuters#Turkish#Hungarians#Moulin Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor has finally been laid to rest, five years following her death, after her husband Prince Frederic von Anhalt brought her ashes to Budapest for burial. Zsa Zsa Gabor has finally been laid to rest, five years after her death. The Hollywood starlet died in 2016 at the...
WorldBBC

Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary

Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor has been laid to rest in a ceremony in her native Hungary. The legendary actress, who starred in films like Lili and Moulin Rogue, became notorious for her quick-witted statements and many marriages. Ashes of the star, who died aged 99 in 2016, were taken...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Amber Heard announces birth of baby girl: ‘She’s the beginning of the rest of my life’

Amber Heard has revealed that she secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate earlier this year. On Thursday (1 July), the 35-year-old actor announced the news in an Instagram post where she shared a photo of her tenderly cradling her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.The Aquaman star wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears looks downcast in LA as she's spotted for first time since Instagram rant

Britney Spears has been spotted out and about in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari following her social media rant where she hit out at her father and sister. The 39-year-old Toxic hitmaker looked downcast as she drove her white Mercedes through the streets of LA as her boyfriend Sam accompanied her in the passenger seat, while Britney’s bodyguard also sat in the back of the car.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Gisele Bundchen, 40, shares adorable throwback comparing herself to son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 8: 'I think we have something in common, do you?'

Gisele Bundchen is feeling nostalgic. On Thursday, the 40-year-old supermodel shared an adorable childhood snap of herself and compared it to pictures of her children Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 8. The snap showed a young Gisele hugging a chicken, while the model managed to capture her children as they...
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...

Comments / 1

Community Policy