China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

Paul Boulanger, senior security consultant at AT&T, discusses how organisations can go about choosing a trusted cyber security advisor. Regardless of the industry vertical, organisations that have email, a website, a phone system, or even just people using computers, will require cyber security at some level to protect their abilities to keep their businesses running smoothly. Depending on the organisation, they will also be at varying stages of their digital transformations, whether they’re going all-in on cloud or want a mix of cloud and on-prem solutions to support their business and applications. Added to this, every organisation has unique needs, regulatory requirements, budgets and priorities. Therefore, every organisation also needs to go through the process to understand each of these to create a roadmap for how they are going to protect themselves.