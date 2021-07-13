Cancel
Technology

China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

By Syndicated Content
 13 days ago

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cyber security loophole management. The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cyber security of China.

