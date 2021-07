These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent what he'd previously called 'freedom day' in self-isolation after his Health Secretary tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend. COVID-19 legal restrictions in England were lifted on Monday and the use of face coverings became recommended rather than mandatory in most cases but are still needed in healthcare settings. UK cases continue to rise and the rate per 100,000 population was 472.3 on Wednesday. The UK will be vaccinating a limited number of 12 to 15-year olds, including clinically vulnerable children and those with vulnerable family members.