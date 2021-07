Microsoft's war against private companies which sell cyberweapons is nothing new. Last year, the company coordinated with Cisco, GitHub, Google, VMWare, and more to file an amicus brief against NSO Group, which is known for its flagship Pegasus program used to hack WhatsApp. Today, the Redmond tech giant has reiterated that it is cracking down on private businesses which sell cyberweapons following the discovery of a new malware, allegedly developed by an Israel-based firm.