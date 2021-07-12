Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Vice President Kamala Harris thanks Texas Dems for breaking quorum

By Kennedy Sessions
texassignal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press conference on Monday, Vice-President Kamala Harris thanked Texas House Democrats for showing extraordinary courage and commitment in leaving the state to break quorum in response to Republicans’ voter suppression bill House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1. At least 58 Texas representatives are making their way to...

texassignal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Whitehouse, TX
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Senfronia Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Texas House#Republicans#Americans#Texans#Hb 3#The Gov Txlege Repubs#Demsout#Texas Democrats#The Texas Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Kamala Harris immediately puts on mask, forces reporters to as CDC pivot spurs confusion

The COVID-19 rules are changing so fast these days that the people in charge of this country don’t even know what to do. The CDC’s new indoor mask guidelines sparked confusion Tuesday as Vice President Kamala Harris almost immediately put on a face covering and forced reporters and guests at the White House to join her — despite there being no local mask mandate in DC.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Democrats Breaking Quorum in D.C. Give Update on Walkout

Texas Democrats currently breaking quorum in Gov. Greg Abbott's special session held a news conference Tuesday morning to give an update on their legislative walkout. The legislators didn't say beforehand specifically what they were going to discuss. However, in a statement about the news conference, they said they were going to "expose Texas Republicans’ continued promotion of the 'Big Lie' to undermine the public’s trust in our elections."
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Vice President Harris could visit Vietnam, Singapore in August

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris could travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August, even as details of such a trip are not final yet, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be on Harris' agenda, the source said,...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Tammy Bruce: Kamala Harris clearly doesn't know America at all

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to react to Vice President Kamala Harris' comments on rural voters not being able to photocopy an ID. TAMMY BRUCE: Kamala may know this best because she can’t find her job. Right? She has no idea where that is. She doesn’t know what it entails, she doesn’t know what to do with it. She can’t do diplomacy, she doesn’t know how to answer questions. So it’s Kamala Harris who doesn’t understand where things are. The fact is, of course, we can joke about Harris that she doesn’t clearly know America at all. I would argue rural America can of course, they are running businesses, they run farms, they feed the world. Just like in urban areas there may be some economic problems, people of all different colors, but the question here is besides the insult of it, is why are the Democrats so desperate to make cheating easier? This is what’s amazing.
Texas Stateswiowanewssource.com

Harris praised Texas Dem lawmakers during meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is leading the administration's efforts on voting rights, praised the Texas legislators during a meeting with them in Washington. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/79cb173862ba4a2a9ab82a42c183ef89.
Texas StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

Kamala encourages Texas Dems: ‘Defending the right of the American people to vote is as American as apple pie’

Vice President Harris gave Democrat Texas lawmakers a private meeting Tuesday in Washington D.C. as they avoided a vote back in their home state. It was their attempt to thwart Texas’ newest voting bill. As a result of shirking their legislative duty, Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatened to arrest them upon return. Meanwhile, Harris encouraged them, saying it is a “courageous stand.”
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats fear Kamala Harris can’t beat any GOPer in 2024, including Trump: report

Democrats are increasingly fearful Vice President Kamala Harris’ missteps will open the door for Republicans to regain the White House, a new report said Friday. Dems, including senior White House officials, fear that Harris will lose to any Republican she faces — including former President Donald Trump — if President Biden does not seek reelection in 2024, Axios reported.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

The Democrats’ Kamala Harris problem

In a provocative Substack post, Matthew Yglesias suggests that vice president Kamala Harris poses a serious problem for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, she’s quite likely to be her party’s next presidential nominee, in either 2024 or 2028 (depending on whether 78-year-old Joe Biden runs for re-election and/or lives long enough to complete one or both terms). On the other hand, her popularity lags behind Biden’s, and the general sense in Washington is that she’s politically inept.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Will Pence primary Trump — and win?

Not too long ago, The New York Times floated the idea of a Donald Trump -Ron DeSantis presidential primary. Aside from the lame attempt to sow division among Republicans, it was an absurd suggestion. DeSantis does not have the profile or national experience to challenge Trump. Plus, he must burn over a year running for reelection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy