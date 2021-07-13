Get Ready! The Krewe of Gemini is Ready to Reveal its New Royals!

After the lockdown was lifted I swore to myself that I would do more. I would go to more events, I would be out and about as much as I could and I would do things to better my health. I recently started working out with a trainer who keeps me on my toes when it comes to workouts and eating clean, however, I decided that wasn't enough. I decided it was time to pick up a new hobby. Keep in mind this new hobby will probably cost me more than I anticipated but it's one of the best things I've done for myself lately.