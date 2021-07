Embedded from www.youtube.com. Ten summers ago, country and hip-hop were strange musical bedfellows whose couplings were few and far between. However, for Jason Aldean — a country star five years past becoming a fixture on the top of Billboard’s singles and album charts in the genre — having two top-five Billboard album chart releases, including the singles “She’s Country” and “Big Green Tractor” wasn’t enough. Thus, he decided to take a bit of a rapped-cadence detour for his 2010-released album My Kinda Party. According to The Boot, Aldean’s publicist noted the performer “listened to a little Snoop Dogg in his time,” to inspire his most unlikely multi-platinum selling number-one single, 2011’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”