Carroll "Skippy" Cook

CUERO — Carroll Cook, Jr., known to most as “Skippy”, passed away March 13, 2021. He was born September 21, 1954 in Cuero to Carroll Cook, Sr. and Geraldine Brown Cook. He attended Cuero High School and graduated in 1973. Skippy attended Texas Lutheran University and The University of Houston-Victoria where he earned a Masters Degree in Political Science and a minor in History. While pursuing his education, he started dating Tia Thiele in June of 1978 and he later married her on October 5, 2004 in Cuero. Skippy enjoyed going antiquing. He also repaired old clocks for many years. He is survived by his wife and best friend of forty three years, Tia Cook.