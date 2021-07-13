Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

COVID Vaccine Latest: J&J Warning Label And Israel Starts Booster Dose

capradio.org
 14 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The FDA ordered Johnson and Johnson to put a label on its COVID-19 vaccine warning of the risk of a neurological disorder. Israel is offering booster shots to individuals who are immune compromised. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How much risk is there...

Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticals WAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Medical & Biotech Posted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Medical & Biotech Posted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public Health CNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
POTUS Posted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
Pharmaceuticals deseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Public Health Voice of America

US Issues New Warning for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is adding a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine because of a link to a rare neurological condition. The federal oversight agency issued a statement Monday saying it had received preliminary reports of 100 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after receiving the single-shot vaccine. According to the FDA, Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs when the immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and occasional paralysis. Between 3,000 and 6,000 people are diagnosed each year with the condition in the United States.
Public Health Posted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health Wbaltv.com

Doctor explains latest reaction risk in J&J COVID-19 vaccine

There is a new warning about a potential side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA said it could cause a slight increased risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Doctors said this syndrome, a rare neurological...
Public Health NBC Philadelphia

CDC: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Rare Nerve Disorder; FDA to Issue Warning

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.
Industry investing.com

J&J Slips After Its Covid Vaccine Receives FDA Warning

Investing.com – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock was trading 0.6% lower in Tuesday’s premarket after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned the company’s Covid-19 vaccine raises the risk of a rare neurological condition. The condition, known as Guillain-Barré syndrome, results in the body’s immune system attacking the nerves, causing...
Public Health washingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Public Health smarteranalyst.com

FDA Warns J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Complications — Report

According to a report by CNN, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning that Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine could cause rare neurological complications in some cases. The regulator said it observed an increase in reports of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS)...
Public Health KCBD

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...

