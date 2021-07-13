Cancel
Politics

Parson To Sign Bill Raising Gas Tax For First Time In Decades

By Associated Press
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign into law the state's first gas tax increase in decades. Parson is scheduled to sign the legislation Tuesday. The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.

