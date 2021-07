May 5 is the birthday of Hanna Harris. Hanna was a Northern Cheyenne mother, daughter, and loved one whose life was taken too soon when she was murdered in 2013. Her family fought hard for justice, and with the support of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC) and other advocates, successfully pushed to make her birthday a National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in 2018. For the past four years, May 5 has been designated by the U.S. government as a day to recognize this epidemic of genocide and injustice happening to Indigenous Peoples.