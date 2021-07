Crypto derivatives exchange Bybit is set to launch a crypto spot trading feature that will further facilitate steady crypto purchases and sales activities. Bybit, a Singapore-based crypto derivatives exchange, will be launching a crypto spot trading feature through which users can sell and buy assets such as bitcoin in an instant. The exchange has successfully generated revenue worth $33 billion via trading and will be introducing the spot trading feature that will charge no additional maker fee which is often charged when the order is not picked up by the sellers/buyer.