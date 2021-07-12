Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dogecoin Now Available to Trade on T1Markets

cryptonews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Dogecoin may be resultant of a meme, but the popularity and shock waves it has created in the corridors of cryptocurrencies is due to the mighty hand of Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest persons alive. He had tweeted in support of the digital currency coin, and since then, it climbed manifolds. Also, the movement of the token and marketplace have been unprecedented since then.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Digital Assets#Ebooks#Dogecoin Now Available To#Cryptonews Com#Tesla#E Yuan#Cfd#Metatrader4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Users Can Now Checkout Using Doge On Coinbase Commerce

Dogecoin adoption gains another win as Coinbase Commerce recently announced it would begin accepting payments in Doge. The commerce arm of Coinbase took to their Twitter to announce the news. Users can now make commerce payments on the platform using the widely popular Dogecoin. Coinbase Commerce allows merchants everywhere to...
StocksBenzinga

Trash or treasure? Dogecoin soaring today, so should we buy in

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday. What Happened: Against major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.59%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Soaring Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 15.4% higher at $0.23 at press time amid a rise in major coins as the global crypto market cap soared 12.14% to $1.53 trillion in the early hours of Monday. What Happened: Against major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 0.59%...
MarketsBenzinga

Is Dogecoin Dead?

Our team is diligently working to keep up with trends in the crypto markets. Keep up to date on the latest news and up-and-coming coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the most widely discussed cryptocurrencies, alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Since it came into existence in 2013, it has made multiple runs into the broader crypto conscience, including retail investors and celebrities alike.
Commodities & FutureBenzinga

Trade Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Other Cryptos On Robinhood? You May Be Getting A Feature To Protect Against Price Volatility

Stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood is exploring a new feature that would better protect its customers against volatility in prices of cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Bloomberg reported Tuesday. What Happened: The “price volatility protection” feature was discovered inside code hidden in a test...
Stocksambcrypto.com

Here’s why Elon Musk might be right about Dogecoin being ‘money’

One of the surprising factors in the cryptocurrency space in more recent times was Dogecoin. The “meme-coin” moved to the 8th position on CoinMarketCap within a matter of months. With over a 6500% increase in valuation over the past year, it was undoubtedly the most any coin has gained year-to-date during this time.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Dogecoin News: What Has DOGE Prices Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) is on the rise Monday and there’s a lot of news for traders to take in today. The rise in Dogecoin today likely has to do with news of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) heading higher. When one crypto rises, others typically do as well in symphony with it. That appears to be what’s happening today.
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Crypto Market Back On The Upswing; Bitcoin Exceeds $39K

Following a sluggish six weeks that aligned with a worldwide stock sell-off last month, the value of the cryptocurrency market escalated above $100 billion in 24 hours with bitcoin leading the rally, CNBC reported on Monday (July 26), citing data from Coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin hit more than $39,000, a price the...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Coinbase Commerce Now Supports Dogecoin Payments

Coinbase now accepts commerce payments in dogecoin. With the addition of the meme crypto, Coinbase Commerce now allows customers to check out and pay with seven cryptocurrencies. Coinbase Commerce Now Supports Dogecoin. Coinbase Commerce is a platform by the Nasdaq-listed Coinbase that “enables merchants anywhere in the world to accept...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Dogecoin, INTC, TWTR, CLF

After back-to-back rebound days with strong breadth, bulls are trying to sort out whether they have enough energy to drive the indices to new all-time highs. As earnings season really gets underway, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Friday. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Dogecoin...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Coinbase Will Now Accept Dogecoin on Its E-commerce Platform

Coinbase Commerce that deals with simplifying crypto payments for merchants all over the world will now start accepting Dogecoin on their official platform. Coinbase has begun accepting Dogecoin on its e-commerce platform. Dogecoin will become the sixth cryptocurrency to have been incorporated in the list of accepted cryptos hosted by the e-commerce division of Coinbase.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE slowly trades around $0.20, prepares for a rapid decline?

DOGE spiked above $0.20 yesterday. DOGE/USD consolidated overnight. Dogecoin is ready to target $0.15 next. Dogecoin price analysis indicates a bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market rejected further upside yesterday, and a base from which to move lower was established today. Therefore, we expect DOGE/USD to push lower over the next 24 hours as ears target the $0.15 mark next.
StocksMotley Fool

Robinhood Says Dogecoin Accounted for 34% of Crypto Trading Revenue in Q1

Robinhood reports over $30 million in revenue from Dogecoin transactions in just three months. Robinhood says Dogecoin (DOGE) was responsible for over a third of its first-quarter revenue this year. The popular online stock and cryptocurrency broker warned that its profits might fall if trading of the well-known pet coin declines.
Stocksbitcoin.com

Elon Musk Reaffirms Support for Dogecoin, Changes Profile Picture — DOGE Trading Volumes Jumped 1,250% in Q2

Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk has continued to tweet about the meme cryptocurrency dogecoin. He has changed his profile image on Twitter to include an image of the Shiba Inu dog that represents dogecoin. He also tweeted that his son is “hodling his Doge like a champ.” Meanwhile, dogecoin’s trading volumes soared 1,250% in the second quarter on the world’s major cryptocurrency exchanges, according to data by Coinbase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy