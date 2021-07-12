Dogecoin Now Available to Trade on T1Markets

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Dogecoin may be resultant of a meme, but the popularity and shock waves it has created in the corridors of cryptocurrencies is due to the mighty hand of Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest persons alive. He had tweeted in support of the digital currency coin, and since then, it climbed manifolds. Also, the movement of the token and marketplace have been unprecedented since then.