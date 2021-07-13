Cancel
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes buried in her birthplace Budapest

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – The ashes of Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor’s ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous...

