Quality Journalism for Critical Times The contagious Delta variant first identified in India now accounts for 57.6 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, with high percentages in several states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show Missouri with the highest percentage of Delta variant cases, accounting for 75 percent of COVID cases. Other states with […] The post Delta variant accounts for nearly 60 percent of new COVID cases in U.S; FL cases overall are climbing appeared first on Florida Phoenix.