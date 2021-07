We are all familiar with classic old-school casinos where dealers control the tables as they generate action by interacting with guests. Having a live dealer makes any game more personal by letting players immerse themselves more into their play. With the emergence of online casinos, new players got used to playing their favorite games without dealers, thus making them more detached. Perhaps because of the lockdown or social distancing, live gaming is coming back, especially in US or Canada markets. Maybe that is a good thing, but the reasons why casinos are taking this approach have more to do with business and profit than just making casino games more fresh than usual.