China issues notice on cyber security loophole management

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Tuesday issued a notice on cyber security loophole management. The rule, which will be effective in September, says entities or individuals are not allowed to collect, sell or publish internet loopholes that might harm the cyber security of China.

