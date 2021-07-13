Cancel
Commissioners Approve Local Disaster Declaration, Hear Presentation on Communications Coverage

brady-today.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McCulloch County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday at 9AM in the Commissioner's Courtroom to go over the following - Michelle Pitcox - Local Government Services, LLC visited recently and are working to have records on line. The public would be able to obtain copies of court paperwork by subscription. Everything from 2008 forward would be available and the County will get keep 100% of the fee charged.

