Mr. Billy Frank Carter

Billy was born in Granville to Hass and Ruby Nell (Daniels) Carter on December 21, 1939. He went on to attend Jackson County High School and later married the love of his life, Ruth Elrod Carter, on March 3, 1957 in Smith County, Tennessee. In his early life, he worked in construction as an equipment operator best known for his bulldozer work. He was an avid horseman and farmer raising cattle and tobacco crops. His lifelong passion was breaking and training young horses and mules.