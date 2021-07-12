Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TN

Mr. Billy Frank Carter

smithcountyinsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly was born in Granville to Hass and Ruby Nell (Daniels) Carter on December 21, 1939. He went on to attend Jackson County High School and later married the love of his life, Ruth Elrod Carter, on March 3, 1957 in Smith County, Tennessee. In his early life, he worked in construction as an equipment operator best known for his bulldozer work. He was an avid horseman and farmer raising cattle and tobacco crops. His lifelong passion was breaking and training young horses and mules.

smithcountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, TN
County
Smith County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nell Carter
Person
Shirley Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Carter#Cattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy