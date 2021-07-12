FAD Market at Governors Island

Tired of all this fuss? Escape to a simpler place. Visit Infinity Island Today! At Infinity Island you can collect pets…. Tired of all this fuss? Escape to a simpler place. Visit Infinity Island Today! At Infinity Island you can collect pets, unlock cards, build upgrades and find cool treasures. It's easy to play, you just need to open some boxes, see what loot is inside and decide what you want to do with it. Maybe get a card that will let you reach that next tier of treasures, Maybe give one of your pets a treat and level them up, Maybe even reach Infinity and find the rarest upgrades of all. Or not. If you want to, you can just take it easy, relax, and collect some coins while you idle. It's all up to you!