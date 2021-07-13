David Bowie’s $16.8M Manhattan Apartment Finds A Buyer In Under A Month

Despite only being on the market for less than a month with an asking price of US$16.8 million, iconic singer David Bowie’s New York City apartment has found a new owner. Located in the chic neighborhood of Nolita, downtown Manhattan, the 5,000-square-foot apartment is part of a building which has its roots in the 1800s, initially built as a chocolate factory and later repurposed. The apartment was purchased by Bowie for US$3.1 million in 1999 and has belonged to a trust linked to his estate since his passing in 2016.