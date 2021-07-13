Cancel
Afghanistan

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
perutribune.com
 13 days ago

CAMP ISTIQLAL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school. They are now among around 50 families living in a makeshift camp on a rocky patch of...

www.perutribune.com

