Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Surgeon General: Virus booster shots 'possible'

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon General#Booster#Americans#Cnn#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Issues COVID Warning For Us All

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising again, as the Delta variant infects the unvaccinated, and causes "breakthrough" cases among the vaccinated. Concerned for your life, the nation's Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared with CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss the things you need to do to keep yourself—and our nation's children who are unvaccinated—safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Deadly drug-resistant superbug spreading in US

Cases of a deadly fungal infection resistant to all existing treatments have been spreading through nursing homes and hospitals in the United States for the first time, health officials said.Outbreaks of Candida auris, an emerging yeast infection first identified in Asia in 2009, were reported in a Washington DC care home and at two Dallas, Texas, hospitals.Among the cases were several that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said Dr Meghan Lyman, a medical...
Public Healthindiacurrents.com

Why Is Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Worried?

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is worried that the pandemic is getting worse in the US. At a White House briefing on July 15 to announce a new campaign against COVID-19 misinformation, he shared his concerns about an urgent public health crisis – the growing surge of new Covid infections in the US. “Millions of Americans are still not protected against COVID19. We are seeing more infections among those who are unvaccinated.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSNBC News

Covid booster shot update

After the Biden administration previously said there wasn't enough evidence for it, the Chief Medical Officer on the Covid-19 vaccine task force is now saying they are looking at ways to provide early access for a booster shot. Senior health officials are considering an extra dose for those at risk or over 65.July 24, 2021.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

U.S. Surgeon General to address vaccine misinformation

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will address the nation to push back on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation coming from some minority communities, some Republicans, and others. What You Need To Know. The City of Orlando is hosting a mobile vaccine site Thursday at the...
Public Healthwbrz.com

US Surgeon General warns public to remain on guard against virus

Though more U.S. citizens are being vaccinated, officials are struggling to fight increasing rates of COVID-19 cases and the Surgeon General warns that now is the time to be cautious, according to CNN. "There have been multiple times when we have been fooled by COVID-19, when cases went down and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Surgeon general defends CDC lifting mask mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to lift mask guidance for all vaccinated individuals amid criticism from leading health experts that the move may have been premature. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Murthy contended that the...
Public HealthFingerLakes1

U.S. surgeon general concerned about the future

With millions of people remaining unvaccinated and the virus variant spreading, the U.S. surgeon general is concerned with what lies ahead. Nearly all deaths related to Covid-19 that are happening now are among individuals who are not vaccinated. Last week over a two week span, cases spiked to 17,000 nationwide,...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities. The shift to weekly instead of daily reporting in Florida, Nebraska,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy