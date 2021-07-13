Cancel
Molecular detection of pathogenic Escherichia coli strains and their antibiogram associated with risk factors from diarrheic calves in Jimma Ethiopia

By Destaw Asfaw Ali, Tesfaye Sisay Tesema, Yosef Deneke Belachew
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiarrheagenic Escherichia coli are a number of pathogenic E. coli strains that cause diarrheal infection both in animal and human hosts due to their virulence factors. A cross sectional study was conducted between November, 2016 and April, 2017 to isolate and molecularly detect pathogenic E. coli from diarrheic calves to determine the pathogenic strains, antibiogram and associated risk factors in Jimma town. Purposive sampling technique was used to collect 112 fecal samples from diarrheic calves. Conventional culture and biochemical methods were conducted to isolate E. coli isolates. Molecular method was followed to identify virulence factors of pathogenic E. coli strains. Antimicrobial sensitivity patterns of the isolates were tested using the Kirby–Bauer disk diffusion method. A structured questionnaire was also used to collect information from dairy farms and socio-demographic data. The overall isolation rate of E. coli in calves was 51.8% (58/112) (95% CI 42.0–61.0). The occurrence of the bacterium differed significantly by age, colostrum feeding time, amount of milk given per time and navel treatment (P < 0.05). Multivariable analysis revealed that the odds of being infected was significantly highest in calves which fed 1–1.5 L amount of milk per a time (OR 5.38, 95% CI 1.66–17.45, P = 0.005). The overall virulence genes detection rate was 53.5% (95% CI 40.0–67.0). Eleven (19.6%) of eaeA, 6 (10.7%) of Stx1 and 13 (23.2%) of Stx2 genes were detected from calves isolates. Except ciprofloxacillin, all isolates were resistant to at least one drug. Multi drug resistance was recorded in 68.0% (38/56) of calves isolates. Neomycin, 83.3% (25/30), followed by amoxicillin, 53.3% (16/30) were the highest resisted virulence genes. The study demonstrated considerable isolation rate, multiple antimicrobial resistant isolates and high resistant virulent genes in diarrheic calves. It also indicated that the potential importance of calves as source of pathogenic E. coli strains and resistant genes for human diarrhea infection. Improving the hygienic practice of farms and wise use of antimicrobials could help to reduce the occurrence of pathogenic E. coli in farms. Hence, further studies are needed to describe all virulent factors and serotypes associated with the emergence of drug resistant pathogenic E. coli strains in calves.

#Cohort Study#Mol#Antibiogram#Cho4
