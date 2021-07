Tomorrow night brings us The Bachelorette episode 7, which is easily the most important episode of the season for many reasons. Take, for example, the fact that hometown dates are right around the corner! This is where things start to get all the more serious, and that is exponentially so for a guy like Michael. He is a single father on the show, and that of course means that there’s more for Katie Thurston to think about. If she decides that Michael isn’t the one before hometowns, odds are she’ll send him home. On the flip side, Michael could also leave if he realizes that something is off. Either way, this is a different situation than most of the other guys who are left.