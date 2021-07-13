Cancel
Science

Huntingtin fibrils with different toxicity, structure, and seeding potential can be interconverted

By J. Mario Isas, Nitin K. Pandey, Hui Xu, Kazuki Teranishi, Alan K. Okada, Ellisa K. Fultz, Anoop Rawat, Anise Applebaum, Franziska Meier, Jeannie Chen, Ralf Langen, Ansgar B. Siemer
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first exon of the huntingtin protein (HTTex1) important in Huntington’s disease (HD) can form cross-β fibrils of varying toxicity. We find that the difference between these fibrils is the degree of entanglement and dynamics of the C-terminal proline-rich domain (PRD) in a mechanism analogous to polyproline film formation. In contrast to fibril strains found for other cross-β fibrils, these HTTex1 fibril types can be interconverted. This is because the structure of their polyQ fibril core remains unchanged. Further, we find that more toxic fibrils of low entanglement have higher affinities for protein interactors and are more effective seeds for recombinant HTTex1 and HTTex1 in cells. Together these data show how the structure of a framing sequence at the surface of a fibril can modulate seeding, protein-protein interactions, and thereby toxicity in neurodegenerative disease.

www.nature.com

#Huntingtin#Fibril#Toxicity#Seeding#Research Design#N17#Epr#Nmr
