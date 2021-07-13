Cancel
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Romantic Amsterdam Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving it up as newlyweds in Amsterdam! Ariana Grande is giving fans a look at her romantic recent vacation with husband Dalton Gomez. The 28-year-old pop icon took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots from their idyllic getaway to the Netherlands -- and what appeared to be the capital city Amsterdam -- and included some fun, candid pics of their scenic vacation.

Ariana Grande
