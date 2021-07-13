Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Snapshots From Her Romantic Amsterdam Getaway With Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is known for her signature high ponytail, but now, the 28-year-old pop star is trying out a new look. In a video posted to her Instagram, Grande showed off short hair that hits just above her shoulders and flips out at the bottom. She accompanied the new look with a fuzzy red-orange bucket hat. It's unclear how long she'll keep this style, but for now, take a look at Grande's short hair and the other rare instances in which she's shown off a different look.