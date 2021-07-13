Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

In South Philly, a garden where immigrants grow foods that taste like home

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – The joy of the plants that sprout from a patch of South Philadelphia earth is not merely that they remind people of home — they taste like home, too. Many people don’t know the garden is there, in three parcels tucked in and around Eighth and Emily Streets, a short walk off busy Snyder Avenue. Nor do they know all the place means to the gardeners, many of them refugees who were persecuted in Asian homelands.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philly#South Philadelphia#Gardeners#Parks Recreation#Asian#Growing Home Gardens#Latino#Thai#The Horticultural Society#Seamaac#Buddhist#Llc#Inquirer Com#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Gardening
Country
Thailand
Country
China
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
Related
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy