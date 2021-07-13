Cancel
Mental health: set up long-term cohort studies

By Ralf Buckley, Paula Brough, View author publications, Google Scholar
 14 days ago

Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia. Griffith University, Gold Coast, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. The world missed an opportunity to test the effects of nature deprivation on mental health during COVID-19 lockdowns, because pre-lockdown control data were unavailable. To restore mental health at population scale in the face of future social disruptions (see Nature 593, 331–333; 2021), reliable evidence is needed from large-scale, long-term, repeated, representative population samples (called ‘panels’ or ‘cohorts’). These must include social-science parameters such as access to nature and activities, as well as addressing health and household economics.

