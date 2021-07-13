Cancel
Agriculture

Italy: Forest harvesting is the opposite of green growth

By Roberto Cazzolla Gatti, Gianluca Piovesan, Alessandro Chiarucci
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Tomsk State University, Russia. University of Tuscia, Viterbo, Italy. University of Bologna, Italy. You have full access to this article via your institution. We question plans to step up the harvesting of forest biomass, as set out in Italy’s Fourth Report on the State of Natural Capital. Rather than supporting a transition to a green economy, this could translate into more logging and perturbation of forest ecosystems.

www.nature.com

#Italy#Viterbo University#Salvage Logging#Harvesting#Russia#Tomsk State University#University Of Bologna#Fourth Report#The European Union
