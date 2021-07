You did it! You're finally an adult living on your own. It's time to make sure your gorgeous new place still fits within your budget. Renting your first apartment is an exciting milestone in your life! You finally have your own space to decorate and enjoy, and time away from mom and dad. Although you should definitely embrace your newfound freedom, you should also keep a watchful eye on costs during this time. While independence is a wonderful thing, it’s not cheap. Here’s a rundown on some of our favorite financial tips for being a first-time renter.