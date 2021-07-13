First Alert Forecast: a string of ‘air you can wear’ days

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to you First Alert forecast on this Tuesday! Air Conditioner continues to be your best chance of relief from the seasonably hot July Sun. Expect highs to soar to the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100 at times. Humid southwest air will provide a breeze, but akin to your car’s heater on full blast in the summer... It won’t do too much to cool you down! A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, A good call to keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.