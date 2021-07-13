Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: a string of ‘air you can wear’ days

By Gabe Ross
WECT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to you First Alert forecast on this Tuesday! Air Conditioner continues to be your best chance of relief from the seasonably hot July Sun. Expect highs to soar to the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel much deeper in the 90s, if not near 100 at times. Humid southwest air will provide a breeze, but akin to your car’s heater on full blast in the summer... It won’t do too much to cool you down! A Bermuda high will work to keep pop up showers and storm chances low, A good call to keep the umbrella in the back seat, just in case.

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#First Alert#Southwest Air#Heater#Wect Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy