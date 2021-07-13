Impersonations of Military Members on Social Media On the Rise, New Report Says
Social media companies intentionally make it very easy to set up new accounts and profiles. After all, the greater the number of users, the more the company is worth. This poses some challenges for the way the public forms opinions about the Defense Department. You see, the same convenience that allows you to join a new social network with no hassle has enabled online scammers to set up profiles impersonating members of the military, a trend that’s rising rapidly, according to threat analysis firm ZeroFox.www.defenseone.com
