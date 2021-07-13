Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Impersonations of Military Members on Social Media On the Rise, New Report Says

By Patrick Tucker
Defense One
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media companies intentionally make it very easy to set up new accounts and profiles. After all, the greater the number of users, the more the company is worth. This poses some challenges for the way the public forms opinions about the Defense Department. You see, the same convenience that allows you to join a new social network with no hassle has enabled online scammers to set up profiles impersonating members of the military, a trend that’s rising rapidly, according to threat analysis firm ZeroFox.

www.defenseone.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ash Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Fbi#The Defense Department#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Vaccine misinformation "aided and abetted" by social media, Murthy says

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday that COVID-19 vaccine misinformation is "aided and abetted" by social media platforms, further reinforcing the Biden administration's position. Why it matters: Facebook and the White House have been engaging in an ongoing back-and-forth that was amplified Friday when President Biden said that social media...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US ‘failed miserably’ in wargame reportedly against China attack on Taiwan

The U.S. military “failed miserably” in an October wargame scenario reportedly involving a battle for Taiwan, and now military leaders are looking at how to change the U.S. joint warfighting strategy, a top U.S. general revealed for the first time this week. During a Monday speech before the National Defense...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Military Times

Book Excerpt: “The Ever-Shrinking Fighting Force”

America is no longer a sole superpower. As stated in the 2018 National Defense Strategy:. China is a strategic competitor using predatory economics to intimidate its neighbors while militarizing features in the South China Sea. Russia has violated the borders of nearby nations and pursues veto power over the economic, diplomatic, and security decisions of its neighbors.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

U.S. Air Force detonates hypersonic missile warhead in test

July 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force successfully detonated a hypersonic missile warhead for the first time this week, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., announced. The prototype warhead, designed for the in-development Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon -- a hypersonic missile -- was detonated for the first time in a ground test on Wednesday, The Drive reported.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

China demands WHO investigate US Army base it baselessly claims leaked COVID

Last Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian raised new calls for the World Health Organization (WHO) to investigate a U.S. Army base in Maryland as the potential point of origin for COVID-19. Zhao did not provide any proof for his claim, however, and his claims followed WHO’s push for more info about COVID-19’s origins in Wuhan, China.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Biden says US combat mission in Iraq wrapping by year's end | Civilian casualties in Afghanistan peak amid US exit | VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health workers

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The U.S. combat mission in Iraq will formally conclude by the end of the...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Social Media

Activists and journalists from marginalized populations are often censored on social media due to algorithm bias. Three tech design principles can help. Mental health: What is doomscrolling and how can we stop it?. Doomscrolling - continually looking for bad news online - has grown during COVID-19. But there are ways...
Technologyvidanewspaper.com

New IT Guidelines Will Ensure Safer Social Media Ecosystem In India: New IT Minister

NEW DELHI — India’s newly-appointed Minister of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) said the country’s new IT Rules “are empowering and protecting users.”. Former Indian Administrative Officer Ashwini Vaishnaw was appointed as the new Electronics and IT Minister replacing senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The reshuffle comes...
MilitaryDefense One

Israel’s Drone Swarm Over Gaza Should Worry Everyone

In a world first, Israel used a true drone swarm in combat during the conflict in May with Hamas in Gaza. It was a significant new benchmark in drone technology, and it should be a wakeup call for the United States and its allies to mitigate the risk these weapons create for national defense and global stability.

Comments / 1

Community Policy