SES-led consortium wins Europe’s Quantum plan

The EU Ministers and Finance Ministers have given their approved plan for Spain on Tuesday, and another eleven Member States. It was the most important pending process and the only one who could block the delivery of the funds, but the process has been more comfortable than the feared, as far as the Vice President Nadia Calviño has not even had to be present today at the meeting with his Colleagues, since he chose to return to Madrid from Brussels to participate in the first Council of Ministers of the new remodeled government.