A group of astronomers is campaigning for satellite constellations like Starlink to land on the United Nations agenda before the restrictions on sky observation become too severe. The US science magazine Nature reports, citing Piero Benvenuti, a former Secretary General of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). Together with others, he has already managed to put the topic on the agenda in a sub-committee of the Committee for the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), and the entire committee is now to discuss it. The aim is a common idea of ​​how unregulated space can be used fairly.