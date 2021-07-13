Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD pair stuck between indecision at $19 mark

Sellers are concentrated around the $19 price mark. As of this writing, Uniswap is trading at $19.59 against the US dollar. Today’s Uniswap price analysis suggests market neutrality after the bears attempted to hijack a bullish uptrend over the weekend. Through the remaining part of the daily trading chart, market participants anticipate a downtrend as there is still massive resistance at $20. Besides, the relative strength index is lying within the negative region and slanting towards neutrality.