Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD pair stuck between indecision at $19 mark

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSellers are concentrated around the $19 price mark. As of this writing, Uniswap is trading at $19.59 against the US dollar. Today’s Uniswap price analysis suggests market neutrality after the bears attempted to hijack a bullish uptrend over the weekend. Through the remaining part of the daily trading chart, market participants anticipate a downtrend as there is still massive resistance at $20. Besides, the relative strength index is lying within the negative region and slanting towards neutrality.

