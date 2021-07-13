Cancel
Oregon State

Guest Column: Oregon knows technology is fallible

By Dick Hughes
The Astorian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon doesn’t have traffic crashes. But it does have computer crashes. A routine bill in the 2021 Legislature would have changed the terms “accident” and “collision” in state traffic laws to “crash.” However, House Bill 3050 died in the Senate Rules Committee, where state Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, had inexplicably sent it in the Legislature’s final month. Due to what was described as “some sort of technical glitch,” it never appeared on the committee’s list of bills to work.

