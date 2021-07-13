Guest Column: Oregon knows technology is fallible

Despite bipartisan support in the Legislature, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed two bills, SB 274 and SB 166, that would’ve fostered much-needed changes to Florida’s juvenile justice system. SB 274 aimed to expunge the records of justice-involved youth who have completed a diversion program for any offense, and SB 166 would’ve ensured that those expunctions are exempt from public records and only available for specified purposes to some criminal justice agencies. The governor’s veto denies thousands of youths the opportunity to move forward without a label that can potentially taint the quality of their lives — from education to employment — for years, if not their whole lives.