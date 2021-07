Concord is a town that prides itself on launching the story of our young democracy, a symbolic starting-point for the pursuit liberty and equality for all. In recent months, this story has rightfully come under question for the voices it silences: of those excluded from the narrow version of the truth celebrated in the American story. Against this backdrop, I am ashamed to see the weaponization of individual rights and privilege taking place in Concord itself, in the shape of the restricted access and hostile signposting (to say nothing of surveillance cameras) that dominate Estabrook Woods. This segregation of space is a jarring reminder of just how far we have to go from democracy’s exclusionary origins.