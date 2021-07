Verizon-Cellular Plus in Helena will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 31 from 10 am to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and their vendor partners. They organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from their guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.