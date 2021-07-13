Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

harrisondaily.com
 14 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...

Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Russia approves trials of combined AstraZeneca/Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia has given the green light. for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca. vaccine to go ahead, according to Russia's state drug register. The health ministry's ethical committee had in May suspended. the approval process for the clinical trials, and requested. additional information.
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Pakistan's fish export hit by Chinese ban

Karachi [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): Pakistan's seafood exports has been hit by crisis after 'all-weather' ally China banned exports of fish in January after detection of coronavirus in their shipments. Out of top 15 exporters, some nine firms are now temporarily banned by the Chinese authorities, Dawn reported. Qadri Noori...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russian PM visits Pacific islands claimed by Japan

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s prime minister on Monday visited Pacific islands claimed by Japan, a move that brought a protest from Tokyo, and said the government is considering setting up a special economic zone there. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is touring Russia’s Far East and Siberia this week, and the...
Energy Industryweatherboy.com

Radioactive Gas Would Travel to U.S. from Ongoing Incident in China

The French company that co-owns a nuclear power plant in China said yesterday that they would shut down a nuclear power plant if they could due to damage there, but the Chinese operator at the Taishan Nuclear Power plant doesn’t consider the incident, now underway for more than a month, to be critical enough to warrant a shut-down. In June, French company Framatome warned of an “imminent radiological threat”; that was followed up by a statement by the Chinese nuclear safety administration that said there was an “increased level of radioactivity in the primary circuit of the two reactors due to damaged fuel rods”, but added they didn’t see the issue as concerning. A spokesperson for Electricite de France (EDF) said yesterday that while it was “not an emergency situation” at the nuclear power plant yet, they did say it was a “serious situation that is evolving.” Framatome is a subsidiary of EDF. In June, EDF reached out to the United States to help in dealing with the situation there.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Argentina raises heat on Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back its COVID-19 inoculation campaign. The South American country’s government sent a letter to Russian state...
PharmaceuticalsMetro International

Peru strikes deal to purchase 20 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru has signed a deal to purchase 20 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, a move to shore up the hard-hit Andean nation’s defenses over fears of a potential third wave of coronavirus. Officials said the agreement, signed with the...
Worldrock947.com

Kazakhstan considers producing second Russian vaccine locally

ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his cabinet on Monday to look into the possibility of importing and locally producing the Russian-developed Sputnik Light vaccine, his office said. The Central Asian nation already produces the Sputnik V vaccine, developed earlier, at a local plant in addition to importing...
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

Pyotr Mamonov, Russian rock musician and actor, dies at 70

MOSCOW (AP) — Pyotr Mamonov, a rock musician, poet and actor who was a prominent figure in Russia's cultural scene for decades, has died. He was 70. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Worldharrisondaily.com

Thai AstraZeneca vaccine production falls short of target

BANGKOK (AP) — Production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a factory in Thailand has fallen short of its target, likely delaying the country's plan to acquire a total of 61 million doses …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Healthharrisondaily.com

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow-flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Internetharrisondaily.com

India internet law adds to fears over online speech, privacy

NEW DELHI (AP) — It began in February with a tweet by pop star Rihanna that sparked widespread condemnation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of massive farmer protests near the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Foreign Policyharrisondaily.com

China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang and accused Washington on Thursday of hurting global trade after lawmakers endorsed import curbs and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Worldharrisondaily.com

Thailand preparing to limit exports of its COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand said Wednesday they will seek to impose limits on exports of locally produced AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine because the country doesn't have enough …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Worldharrisondaily.com

Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of farm chemicals, cars and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...

